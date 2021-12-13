Wrestlers travel to showcase tourney

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Nebraska City’s girls’ and boys’ wrestling teams were in action over the weekend at a two-day showcase tournament at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs on Friday and Saturday.

The Pioneers took 26th in a field of 41 schools which represented multiple states from Iowa and Nebraska and Kansas to South Dakota and Minnesota. Nebraska City was 11th out of 26 schools in the girls’ tournament results.

Individual results on the boys’ side are as follows:

106, Drew Weddle, placed 14th and wrestled in six matches. Wins were against Garrett Sanchez (Millard North), 6-4; and Jaymeson VanderVelde (CB Abraham Lincoln), 12-8. Other matches were against Tobius Kriner (St. Thomas Aquinas), Trevon Oehme (Brandon Valley), Austin Herbst (Totino-Grace) and Alex Gates (Grand Island).

120, Carlos Prados placed 11th and wrestled in seven matches. Wins were against Dalton McCormick (CB Abraham Lincoln), by pin; Randy Morehead (Plattsmouth), by pin; and Jesse Loges (Blair), 6-2. Other opponents were Blake Allen (Underwood), Gabriel Turman (Lincoln East), Dillon Cooper (Mill Valley HS) and Ethan Mahoney (Waukee Northwest).

132, Gabe Hartman placed 19th and wrestled in seven matches. Wins were against Bain Jepsen (Waukee Northwest), 6-1; Evan MacCuish (Platte County), tech fall; Caleb Berg (South Sioux City), by pin; and Brody Byrne (Washburn Rural), sudden victory. Other opponents were Logan Glynn (Millard South), Keith Smith (Lincoln East) and Cristian Cortez (Grand Island).

138, Andres Pro placed 19th and wrestled in eight matches. Wins were against Cayson Hart (St. Thomas Aquinas), 3-2; Drew Kirk (Papillion-La Vista), by pin; Jaydon Palsma (LeMars), by pin; Logan Wooten (Plattsmouth), 7-6; and Easton O`Brien (Atlantic-CAM), by ultimate tiebreaker. Other opponents were Logan Stotts (Waukee Northwest), Eli Rocha (Platte County), and Riley Radke (Missouri Valley).

145, Kyler Arthur wrestled matches against Josh Rogge (Blair), Andrew Bowman (Missouri Valley), Hagen Heistand (Underwood) and Justin Avila (Iowa City West).

152, Bayler Poston placed 6th and wrestled in seven matches. Wins were against Tanner O`Brien (Atlantic-CAM), by pin; Mason Liska (Fort Dodge), by pin; Cayden Langenhorst (Brandon Valley), 13-2; Hunter Anderson (Bennington), by pin; and Alex Dzingle (Grand Island), 4-1. Other matches were against Tyler Antoniak (Millard South) and Cole Cronk (Blue Valley Southwest).

160, Peyton Grubbs wrestled matches against Kade Hicks (Saint James Academy), Nick Hamilton (Papillion-La Vista), Dylan Marti (North Scott) and Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley).

170, Logan Hobbs placed 15th and wrestled seven matches. Wins were against Warren Rolf (Waverly), by pin; Chase Calhoon (Washburn Rural), by pin; and Ruben Hernandez (Olathe North), by pin. Other matches were against Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth), Lucas Slack (Brandon Valley), Seth Madden (North Scott), and Kaden Sears (Blair).

182, Kaden Johnson wrestled matches against Cy Kruse (Totino-Grace), Cameron Aughenbaugh (Plattsmouth), Cailyb Weekley (Grand Island), Carlos Andrade (CB Abraham Lincoln), Darrius Helms (South Sioux City), Simon Groves (Olathe South) and Trevor Scott (Platte County).

220, Mikah Ruiz, placed 3rd and wrestled seven matches. Wins were against Noah Molina (Kearney), by pin; Jesse Vander Woude (South Sioux City), by pin; Caleb Adkins (Plattsmouth), 3-1; Torin Forsyth (Blue Valley Southwest), 13-1; Christian Nash (Millard South), 11-7; and Chris Shiney (Millard North), 2-0. He also wrestled against Owen Warren (Brandon Valley).

285, Clay DuVall placed 22nd and wrestled seven matches. DuVall beat Mar`quese Brown (Platte County) by injury default; and Max Avalos (CB Thomas Jefferson), by pin, avenging a previous loss to the same foe at the tourney. Other matches were against Jace Wheeler (Papillion-La Vista), Kyler Hall (Ames), Max Avalos (CB Thomas Jefferson), Sean Zimmerman (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), and JR Lecouna (Millard South).

Individual results on the girls’ side are as follows:

Azaria Ruby placed second with wins against Maya Humlicek (Lewis Central) by pin; and Aja Smith (Omaha Marian), by pin. She also wrestled against Kristen Rezac (Washburn Rural).

Clarissa Moyer placed sixth and took a win over teammate Rylee Stracke by pin. Other matches were against Kendall Reid (Washburn Rural), Kaitlyn Morris (Washburn Rural) and Haley Burge (Platte County).

Rylee Stracke placed 7th with wins over Macaire Harr (Omaha Marian), by pin; Grace Carson (Brandon Valley), by pin; and Lilee Kaasch (Millard South ), by pin. She also wrestled against Talia Astorino (Papillion-La Vista) and teammate Clarissa Moyer.

Eloise Gay wrestled matches against Selena Mccrery (Bennington) and Lilly Kepler (Gardner-Edgerton.

Pacie Lee placed fourth with wins over Jordin Acosta (Glenwood), by pin; and Elizabeth Humburg (Platte County) by pin. She also wrestled against Nicole Redmond (Olathe South) and Alexis Winkey (Ames).

Rylee Packett wrestled matches against Kelsey Moore (Papillion-La Vista) and Alaya Whitehead (Washburn Rural).

Jocelyn Davis placed 8th with wins over Nevaeh Hascall (Millard West), by pin; and Sarah Humburg (Platte County), 7-5. She also wrestled matches against Annie Gallegos (Washburn Rural), Michaela Konzem (Gardner-Edgerton).

Lexi Southard, placed sixth with wins over Kloee Mitcham (Millard North) by pin; and Brianna Hernandez (Millard South), by pin. She also wrestled matches against Alexis Fredrickson (Washburn Rural), Allison Isaacson (Millard South) and Adelynn Howat (Olathe South).

NCHS Girls Coach Ron Schaulis comments:

Azaria Ruby placed second in wrestling 100 pounds for the first time. Coach Schaulis said she wrestled very well and is going to have a great chance to be a high state medalist this year.

Rylee Stracke placed 7th at 114 and Clarissa Moyer placed 6th at 114. Coach Schaulis said the outing was strong by both Clarissa and Rylee.

At 126, Pacie Lee placed 4th. Coach Schaulis said Lee wrestled very well and will have a great chance to be a state medalist again this year.

“It was a great meet to start the year with many of the girls from other states having many years of experience,” said Schaulis. “Areas where we need to work on to improve is on our takedowns, initial moves from the bottom and just wrestling smarter and not giving points away. Initial ratings by the NSWCA have Azaria rated 6th, Pacie Lee rated 3rd, with Rylee Stracke and Joselyn Davis listed as contenders.”