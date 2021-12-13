Brown block stops Eagles’ last chance

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Nebraska City’s Chase Brown blocked Arlington’s final shot, a three-point attempt at the fourth quarter buzzer, and the home team secured a 36-32 win in a defensive oriented contest on Friday at the Pioneer gym.

Bradon Thompson hit two field goals, Nyuon Thuokok had a bucket and two free throws and Brown drilled a three-point shot. Jayden Borns had a free throw as well and the Pioneers were ahead 12-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Scoring slowed for the Pioneers in the second and third quarter before Nebraska City got its game going again in the fourth frame.

Thuokok and MJ Nelson had the Pioneer buckets in the second quarter. Arlington led 17-16 at half.

Connor Causgrove hit a pair of free throws, Thuokok had a bucket and Thompson hit a free throw in the third frame. It was 24-21 in favor of the visitors.

Nebraska City would then pour in 15 fourth quarter points. Thompson and Nelson had two point buckets to get the fourth going. Brown hit a bucket and a pair of free throws to bookend a Causgrove bucket. Nebraska City led by three at 31-28.

Brown hit two more free throws and Thompson had one. The Pioneers led 34-30.

Arlington drew within 34-32 and although Brown and Thompson had one free throw make each, Arlington had a slight chance for a tie late.

As Brown closed out on the final shot, there was a chance for the Eagles to make a shot and be fouled from three-point range setting up a possible free throw to tie. But Brown’s block was all ball and the horn sounded, giving Nebraska City its first win of the season.

Scoring runs in each quarter by Arlington combined with overall offensive struggles for the Nebraska City Pioneers led to a 39-20 win for the Eagles in girls' basketball action on Friday night.

Kendyl Schmitz hit a three-point shot and Halle Thompson had a bucket as Arlington led 11-5 after one quarter. Katie Schreiter hit a three-point shot and a free throw in the second quarter and the Pioneers were down 20-10 at half.

Schmitz had the only Pioneer points of the third quarter by going 2-for-2 at the line. Lextyn Harker hit a three-point shot and Tarryn Godsey and Laney Denniston had buckets during the fourth quarter for Nebraska City.