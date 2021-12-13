Big third keys Knight girls against HTRS

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

A 23-point third quarter put Lourdes up 42-19 going into the fourth quarter of Friday’s 52-31 win over Humboldt-Table Rock/Steiner at the Knights’ home gym.

Lourdes shot 43 percent on two-point shots in the game and added a trio of three-point baskets.

Scoring for the Knights were Aspen Meyer, 17; Evie Madison, 12; Elizabeth Heng, seven; Ruby Bruggemann, six; Sofia Fulton, three; Sarah Gigi, two; Citlali Rodriguez, two; Gracie Ragland, two; and Lauren Benedict, one.

Also in action from Friday, the Lourdes boys’ basketball team ran its record to 2-0 with a 47-33 win over Humboldt-Table Rock/Steiner. Leading scorers and other information has yet to be submitted for publication and will print as it becomes available.

The Lourdes teams were scheduled to wrap the pre-Christmas slate this week with games at Pawnee City Tuesday and home against Archbishop Bergan on Friday. The team will play at the Freeman Holiday tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 28, and 29.