Peru State names athetes of the month

Peru State Athletic Director Wayne Albury recently announced that women's volleyball player Cassie Davis (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and football player Devin Adams (Pembroke Pines, Fla.) were selected as November's Bobcat Athletes of the Month.

Davis earned Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) recognition as she earned all-conference honorable mention. She led the team in assists with 493 and was second on the team in digs with 228. Davis broke the 1,000 career assists mark as she finished her career with 1,163 assists. Her best game was against Missouri Valley where Davis had 15 digs and 17 assists in a 3-2 victory.

Adams earned first team Heart all-conference on the offensive side of the ball as a punter. Adams registered 45 punts on the year for 1,868 yards. Adams had a per punt average of 41.5 yards. His longest punt was 65 yards and he placed 17 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Adams was also first team all-conference on the defensive side of the ball on the defensive line. Adams was third on the team in tackles with 43 total. He had nine solo tackles and 23 assisted. In addition, Adams was the Bobcats leader in sacks with seven which ranks 27th in the NAIA and tackles for loss with 17. In addition, to his all-conference honors, Adams was named Defensive Player of the Year in the Heart North Division.

Albury stated, "Cassie has been three-year member of the Peru State volleyball team and to finish up her career with reaching the 1,000-assist mark and being all-conference honor is a tremendous way to go out." Continuing, Albury added, "With Devin only having one season under his belt for football, he certainly made an immediate impact. Being named as the North Division Defensive Player of the Year is a great individual accomplishment."