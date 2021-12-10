Peru State basketball teams grab wins

Peru State College

Peru State swept recent basketball games against Graceland on Dec. 4 with the Bobcat women winning 60-48 and the men winning 74-59.

Hailey Ingram led the Bobcat women with 21 points and Lycia Perry had eight rebounds. Also in recent action, the women’s team beat Mount Mercy 69-49. After the Graceland win, the Bobcats’ overall record stood at 8-5.

Anjantae Hogan had 15 points and Dedoch Chan pulled down 10 rebounds as the men topped Graceland and advanced their home record to 5-0. The team was 6-7 overall after the win.