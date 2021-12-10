Knights top conference rival Irish

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

In order to repeat as the champions of the Pioneer Conference, the Lourdes girls’ basketball team needed to prove it could beat its rival and fellow top conference contender Falls City Sacred Heart.

And the Knights did just that on Tuesday by taking down the Irish in overtime 41-36.

Games against the Irish are never easy, and this one was no different for Lourdes. The Knights had to find a way to come back from a first quarter where they were bested by eight points and only scored two points.

Lourdes scored eight second quarter points and trailed 14-10.

Third and fourth quarters of 12 and 13 points were key in getting the Knights to a 35-35 deadlock at the end of regulation.

Sofia Fulton hit a three-point shot and Gracie Ragland completed a three-point play in the third quarter. Elizabeth Heng had two three-point makes in the fourth quarter. Ragland also had a fourth quarter three-point shot.

In the overtime, the Knights got a two-point basket by Evie Madison and got a 4-for-4 free throw outing from the team’s leading scorer on the game, Aspen Meyer.

And that was enough to secure the win.

Meyer finished with 10 points. Also scoring were Madison, eight; Ragland, eight; Heng, seven; Fulton, five; and Citlali Rodriguez, three.

The Knights were held under 30 percent shooting from the field, but got a lift in the free throw department by going 14-of-20 including 7-of-8 after the half.