SWI wrestlers open season

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

The Southwest Iowa girls’ wrestling team competed in a tournament at Nebraska City on Friday.

Emily Kesterson won three matches at 145 and claimed an individual tournament championship. Also wrestling were Clara Sapienza, 1-2 at 152; Laney Morrical, 102 at 165; and Maddison Hensley, 202 at 185.

In the team race, SWI was 14th out of 25 teams.

Coach Aaron Lang said he was pleased with how the team performed.

“From top to bottom, I feel like our kids competed really well and did not give up. Our girls wrestled really tough Friday night,” Lang said. “Emily Kesterson and Maddie Hensley were both highlights for the girls as Kesterson won the tournament and Hensley made it to the semis before losing a couple straight. I am proud of their effort and their willingness to learn. They showed they can compete and make a name for themselves.”

Turning to the SWI boys’ wrestling team, the squad was in action at Treynor on Saturday.

Seth Ettleman advanced his record to 6-0 with four wins and a tourney title at 113 pounds. Gabe Johson, 120, finished second, as did his teammae Cooper Marvel, 285. Hunter Reily, 160, finished in third place. Other wrestlers were Andreas Buttry, 112, fourth; Phillip Gardner, 132, fourth; Brogan Alley, 138; Kyle Kesterson, 145, sixth; Dylan Linkenhoker, 152; and Kurt Speed, 160.

As a team, SWI finished fifth out of 11 schools.

“Saturday the boys got 5th as a team I believe and a large part of that was behind Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson and Cooper Marvel and Hadley Reilly's performances,” said Lang. “They came in looking to win their weight class and Seth got it done while Gabe and Cooper lost tough matches in the finals. We looked good on our feet throughout the day.

“Hoping to get everyone healthy and in the lineup to see how we can compete when we have a full team,” said Lang. “I feel if we were at full strength this last weekend we could have been in the top two. The SWI team was anticipating big duals against Harlan, Glenwood and St. Albert.

“We will be looking to improve in each position and looking to make an impact against tough competition,” said Lang.