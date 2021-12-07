Pioneers fall at Beatrice in openers

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

The Nebraska City girls’ basketball team opened its season with a 45-15 set back at Beatrice on Friday, Dec. 3.

Tarryn Godsey had two baskets in the Pioneers’ 10-point fourth quarter. Casey Smith led the Pioneers overall with seven points.

Coach Justin Parr said a key to improving for Nebraska City will be improving fundamental skills related to the dribble.

Turning to the Pioneer boys’ team, Nebraska City trailed by just five points after three quarters against Beatrice, but the homestanding Orange won the fourth quarter 16-2 and claimed a 47-28 win in season opening action NCHS.

Nebraska City basketball teams were set to play Ralston on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and then come home for games against Louisville on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Arlington on Friday, Dec. 10.