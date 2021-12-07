Pioneer wrestlers improve on season's second night

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Nebraska City swept the dual results of a home boys’ wrestling tournament on Friday night.

Victories came against Bancroft Rosalie, 78-6; West Point Beemer, 60-15; Omaha Bryan, 55-21; Bellevue East, 54-27; and Millard North, 43-30.

Victories against Bancroft Rosalie were recorded by Isaac Bruggeman, 126, over Manuel Vega, by pin in 1:36; Gabe Hartman, 132, over Tyler Archer by pin in 53 seconds; Kyler Arthur, 145, over Ayden Dolezal by pin in 2:40; Bayler Poston,152, over Landon Cooper, by pin in 1:07; Cael Kreifel, 160, over Gavin Hardeman by pin in 1:06; Logan Hobbs, 170, over Juan Garcia by pin in 32 seconds; and Mikah Ruiz, 220, over Keyton Kampa in 3:24.

Victories against West Point-Beemer were recorded by Chase Landreth, 113, over Edward Pena, by tech fall, 21-6; Carlos Prados, 120, over Alex Borboya, by major decision, 13-2; Isaac Bruggeman, 126, over Tanner Renner, by pin in 56 seconds; Gabe Hartman, 132, over Dominic Spies, by pin in 1:46; Andres Pro, 138, over Jamison Evert, by decision, 8-7; Bayler Poston, 152, over Sebastian Ramirez, by pin in 1:11; Logan Hobbs, 170, over Nathen Kaup, by pin in 2:53; and Drew Weddle, 106, over Kristopher Pena, by pin in 1:16.

Victories over Omaha Byran were recorded by Carlos Prados, 120, over Cree Soe, by major decision, 11-1; Gabe Hartman, 132, over Gavin Rath, by pin in 59 seconds; Andres Pro, 138, over Ayden Moore, by pin in 1:43; Bayler Poston, 152, over Diego Ramirez, by pin in 1:45; Cael Kreifel, 160, over Tobin Wingender, by decision, 3-1; Logan Hobbs, 170, over Zach Alberts, by pin in 53 seconds; Connor Neumeister, 182, over Mi’khel Thomas, by pin in 2:45; Clay DuVall, 285, over Fernando Gonzalez, by pin in 1:22; and Drew Weddle over Abdirahman Unie by pin in 4:48.

Victories against Bellevue East were recorded by Gabe Hartman, 132, over Ashtyn Gillespie, by pin in 2:25; Bayler Poston, 152, over Branson Greib, by pin in 1:02; Cael Kreifel, 160, over Tre’von Roberts, by pin in 1:47; Logan Hobbs, 170, over Tyler Ourada, by pin in 1:36; Mikah Ruiz, 220, over Chase Timm, by pin in 2:11; and Carlos Prados, 120, over Hunter Teeters, by pin in 1:37.

Victories against Millard North were recorded by Gabe Hartman, 132, over Chase Moore, by major decision, 11-3; Andres Pro, 138, over William Keller, by pin in 1:38; Bayler Poston, 152, over Trot Nigh, by pin in 2:53; Kaden Johnson, 195, over Franklin White, by pin in 1:46; Mikah Ruiz, 220, over Chris Shiney, by pin in 3:13; Drew Weddle, 106, over Garrett Sanchez, by pin in 4:58; Chase Landreth, 113, over Mason Masters, by major decision, 16-6; and Carlos Prados, 120, over Kent Kuchma, by tech fall, 17-2.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Pioneers opened their season with a 50-30 road dual win over Elkhorn North.

Recording wins in that match were Carlos Prados, 120, over Natalie Hecht, by pin in 1:18; Gabe Hartman, 132, Grey Jarzynka, by pin in 3:30; Andres Pro, 138, over Aidan Clarys, by major decision, 14-4; Peyton Grubbs, 152, over Mikey Herr, by pin in 1:58; Bayler Poston, 160, over Keller Cox, by pin in 2:15; Logan Hobbs, 170, over Ryan Kennedy, by pin in 3:22; and Connor Neumeiser, 182, over Trey McDougald, by major decision, 12-4.

Although victories were had on Thursday and Friday, the home dual tourney results were the product of better wrestling according to NCHS Coach Tyler Hodges.

“The boys wrestled very flat Thursday night, but were still able to walk away with the victory. Friday night was a different story. We wrestled hard and scrapped for every match and team point. I am excited to see what the season brings for this group,” Coach Hodges said.