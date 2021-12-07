Lourdes basketball hosts early season tourney

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Early season home tournament action saw the Lourdes Knights host the Elmwood-Murdock Knights in championship and third place games.

Lourdes took to the court for the boys’ third place game and responded to the challenge of Coach Trevor Krenk in scoring 27 second half points on the way to a 40-27 victory.

Lourdes was up by point point at the half, 13-12, but Coach Krenk said he knew the guys were capable of more.

“I knew they were much better offensively that what we showed,” said Coach Krenk, adding that his players had first half scoring chances and simply didn’t finish those, possibly due to the fatigue of having played an intense game against Lincoln Christian on Thursday.

Scoring for the Knights in the win were Blake Miller, 14; Beau Lee, eight; Will Funke, seven; Zach Tesarek, five; Joe Kearney, three and Ryan Beccard, three.

In other action from the tournament, the Knight boys’ team fell in the first round to Lincoln Christian, 59-51 on Thursday.

Scoring leaders were Miller, 18; Tesarek, 12; Lee, eight; Kearney, five; Beccard, four; and Funke, four.

Coach Krenk said the difference in that first round game had nothing to do with the Knights’ effort and more to do with Lincoln Christian’s height.

“We got overwhelmed by their height,” said Krenk. “We fought hard We had some battles down low and gave good effort.

“What we lack in height, we make up for in athleticism,” Krenk said.

While the Knight boys’ took the third place spot, the Lourdes girls’ opened their season with a first round win at the home tournament and were competitive in a championship game set back to Elmwood-Murdock, 40-31.

The final score of the championship indicates a wider margin than what the game had been played at thought he course of the action.

Elmwood-Murdock scored the final six points of the game to expand their three-point lead.

Scoring for the Knight girls’ team in the championship game were Gracie Ragland, 10; Aspen Meyer, nine; Sofia Fulton, five; Evie Madison, four; and Elizabeth Heng, three.

Coach Mark Madison said credited the E-M team for its athletic ability and height. Madison said the Knights did a good job on defense, pressed and ran had in the first half.

Lourdes led at the half. After the break, however, Lourdes had to go away from the press. Injuries on the Knight side limited the team’s ability to use that full court pressure and allowed E-M to establish the grinding style of game that was more suited to them.

Looking back to the Lincoln Christian game from Thursday, Lourdes took that contest 35-26.

The Knights had a 15-point second quarter during which five players contributed points.

Scoring for Lourdes in the win were Meyer, 14; Fulton, seven; Madison, five; Ella Welsh, four; Ragland, three; and Heng, two.