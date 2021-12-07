Buzzer-beaters highlight Sidney openers

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Buzzer-beaters were the order of the night on Thursday, Dec. 2, as Sidney earned a split of a girls’ and boys’ doubleheader at Johnson, Nebr., against the Johnson-Brock Eagles.

After leading by one and trailing by two at half, the Cowgirls built a seven-point fourth quarter lead at 32-25 before J-B tied the game and then took the lead at 39-37 on its last possession. Sidney had the ball with 13 seconds left on the clock but could not get a shot to fall.

Avery Dowling hit for 15 points and Kaden Payne had 11 to lead Sidney. Makenna Laumann had seven points. Harley Spurlock had four and Aunika Hayes had one point.

The Sidney boys’ team hit shots near the end of the first and second quarter to draw within four at the end of one period 13-9 and then to even the game 22-22 at the break. Johnson-Brock hit a three point shot near the end of the third quarter to draw within four points at 39-35 and a desperation shot at the buzzer of the fourth quarter narrowly missed, preserving a 52-49 win for the visitors.

Scoring for Sidney were Cole Jorgenson, 19; Garrett Phillips, 13; Taylor McFail, six; Matthew Benedict, four; Kyle Beam, three; Grant Whitehad, three; Conner Behrends, two; and Breadon Godfread, two.

Stanton

Friday action against Stanton had the Cowboys enjoying a more comfortable margin of victory at 76-38. Leading scoring for the Sidney team were Cole Jorgenson, 27; Conner Behrends, 11; Grant Whithead, nine; Nik Peters, nine; Garrett Phillips, seven; Breadon Godfread, seven; Taylor McFail, four; and Kyle Beam, two.

The Cowgirls fell short 61-32 in action against Stanton. Scoring for Sidney in the set back were Avery Dowling, 13; Emily Hutt, six; Makenna Laumann, three; Macey Graham, three; Aunika Hayes, two; Harley Spurlock, two; Kaden Payne, two; and Sheridyn Oswald, one.

Sidney Girls’ Coach Paige Landwehr:

We have had two tough games to start the season. Against Johnson Brock, I thought the girls played extremely hard. We did a lot of good things both offensively and defensively, unfortunately we had a few too many turnovers and some defensive lapses toward the end of the game that cost us.

In the Stanton game, credit to Stanton they made us uncomfortable from the start of the game and we allowed them to take us out of what we wanted to do. I thought we played far too passive and allowed Stanton to do whatever they wanted to do offensively.

My message to the girls after these two games is obviously this is not the start that we wanted to the season in terms of wins and losses, but those two games are not going to define our season. We need to use these two games as learning opportunities to make the changes we need to in order to be successful moving forward.

Sidney Boys’ Coach Kent Larsen:

Johnson Brock:

Great opening win for us. First time we have beaten Johnson Brock. They are well coached and they don't beat themselves. We struggled shooting the ball but we hung around and gave ourselves a chance to win. We got some timely steals from Jorgenson and Phillips and we survived at the end. We will need to execute a lot better in our end game situations from here on out (free throw shooting and decision making) or the end result may not be in our favor.

Stanton:

We played a lot better tonight. Defensively we were very aggressive and forced a lot of turnovers which led to a lot of fastbreaks. Offensively we shot the ball alot better than Thursday night. Jorgenson had a break out game 27 points. I thought our two freshmen played really well. Godfread had seven rebounds and seven points and Whitehead had to handle a lot of the point (Benedict didn't play) He had nine points and seven rebounds. We still need to clean some things up half court offense execution and cutting turnovers but we are excited to get two quality wins and start 1-0 in our quest to win the conference championship.