Vasser wins medals, championship

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Makayla Vasser competed on Oct. 31 in the Brian Keck Preseason Nationals for middle school girls in the 185 pound class. She won the championship after facing girls from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Georgia, California and Kansas.

She won 11-6 in the first round, won by pin in each of the next two rounds, and, in the finals, beat Millie Azlin, who is ranked by USA Wrestling as the No. 3 grappler in the country at 14U for 185 pounds. Following this win, Vasser was photographed for a cover photo for the Facebook Group Wrestlegirl, a group with 12K followers.

In other more recent action, Vasser competed on Nov. 19 and 20 at the World of Wrestling Tulsa Kickoff Classic, where she placed third. She also competed at the Takedown the Tumor Nationals on Nov. 21 in Omaha and placed third. The Takedown the Tumor Nationals is an event which is a fundraiser for the fight against childhood cancer. Vasser’s uncle past away at the age of 12 after a battle with childhood cancer.