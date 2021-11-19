Trailblazer Conference Honors: Volleyball

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Nebraska City volleyball players named to the 2021 Trailblazer All Conference team were Katie Schreiter, first team, and Laney Denniston and Halle Thompson, honorable mention.

Other players on the first team were Mya Larson, Wahoo, Lexi Hans, Platteview; Jaiden Coudeyras, Kiera Busboom and Ellie Jurgens, Beatrice; and Josie Sutton, Wahoo.

Players named to the second team were Kate Roseland, Justine Woracek and Aisney Vanosdall, Platteview; Taylor Luben and Hayden Osmera, Wahoo; and Sydney Hobscheidt and Lyndsey Caba, Plattsmouth.

Other honorable mention athletes were Addie Hatcliff, Emily Allen and Annie Gleason, Beatrice; Katie Torres, Plattsmouth; Hannah Tagel and Katie Campbell, Platteview; Allison Seeber, Ali Willits and Emilee Brand, Ralston; and Audrey Waido and Tianna Coffey, Wahoo.