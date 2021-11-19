Trailblazer Conference Honors: Softball

Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

Nebraska City athletes named to the 2021 All Trailblazer Conference softball team were Emilee Marth, first team; Emma Smailys and Kendyl Schmitz, second team; and Emily Breazile, Sydnee Nickels and Emma Cowden, honorable mention.

Other players on the first team were Avery Barnard, Riley Schissow and Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice; Autumn Iverson and Katelyn Urban, Wahoo; Alex Johnson and Chloe Wagner, Ralston; Ireland Todd, Plattsmouth; and Kailey Clark, Platteview.

Other players on the second team were Jane DeBoer, Lucy DeBoer and Paisley Belding, Beatrice; Jaiden Swanson, Sidney Smart and Kylee Kenning, Wahoo; Lexi Paskach, Ralston; and Grace Vanderburgh, Plattsmouth.

Other players on the honorable mention list were Jaidyn Vanscholack, Beatrice; Kaitlyn Jeffrey, Grace Beaty and Kayla Jeffrey, Platteview; Jessica Messinger, Amelia Field and Krista Hardy, Plattsmouth; Lilly Elsasser and Kamllie Adler, Ralston; and Harper Wancock, Wahoo.