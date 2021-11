Trailblazer Conference Honors: Football

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Braden Thompson, a senior tight end and middle linebacker, and Bayler Poston, a junior running back and safety, were named to the All Traiblazer Conference first team for football this year.

Other players on the list were, from Plattsmouth, Christian Meneses, senior, running back; Clyde Hinton, senior, defensive back; Owen Prince, senior, defensive back; TJ Fitzpatrick, junior, defensive back; Cameron Aughenbaugh, senior, linebacker; Austin Sohl, senior, offensive line; Caleb Adkins, sophomore, defensive line; from Wahoo, Curtis Swahn, senior, linebacker; Carson Lavaley, senior, defensive line; Colin Ludvik, senior, defensive back; Gavin Pokorny, senior, running back; Trent Hallowell, senior, defensive back; Ben Thrasher, senior, linebacker; from Beatrice, Elliot Jurgens, senior, wide receiver, running back and defensive back; Caleb Jones, senior, offensive and defensive line; Deegan Nelson, junior running back and linebacker; Austin Burroughs, senior, quarterback and defensive back; from Platteview, Jared Kuhl, junior, quarterback and defensive back; Eliott Steinhoff, senior, wide receiver and defensive back; Dayton Swanson, senior tight end and defensive end; and, from Ralston, Caleb O’Brien, senior, tight end and outside linebacker; and Rashad Madden, senior, running back.

Nebraska City players making the honorable mention list were MJ Nelson, senior, quarterback and outside linebacker; Eduardo Gonzalez, senior, kicker; Gavin Bailey, junior offensive and defensive line; Christian Blum, sophomore, wide receiver and defensive back; Michael Dia, senior, offensive and defensive line; Andrew Stukenholtz, senior offensive and defensive line; and Chase Brown, senior, wide receiver and defensive back.

Other players making the list, from Plattsmouth, Caleb Wiseman, senior, linebacker and tight end; Ivan Martin-Morrison, senior, offensive and defensive line; Dalton Baumgart, senior running back and linebacker; Nathan Kramer, senior, quarterback; Ethan Walker, sophomore, running back and defensive back; Dylan Eby, sophomore, offensive line; Kevin Winscot, senior, defensive line; from Wahoo, Dominek Rohleder, junior, defensive line; Kyle Lausterer, senior, offensive line; Andrew Waido, senior, wide receiver; Jake Bordovsky, senior, offensive line; Dawson Rafteseth, junior, offensive line; Zach Fox, junior defensive back; from Beatrice, Tucker Timmerman, junior, tight end and linebacker; Brock Ostidiek, senior, offensive line and defensive line; Torrance Keehn, senior, running back and linebacker; Domonik Salazar, junior, tight end and linebacker; Luke Feist, junior, wide receiver and defensive back; from Platteview, Leo Guenther, junior, offensive tackle and defensive end; Cody Metzger, senior, center and defensive end; Cael Wichman, junior, running back and outside linebacker; Nick Horst, senior, offensive guard and middle linebacker; Michael Wiebelhaus, senior, wide receiver and defensive back; Ethan Golda, junior, running back and linebacker; from Ralston, Hudson Holloway, junior, defensive back; Dylan Tatum, senior, athlete; Cody Rutledge, junior, offensive and defensive line; Zach Olinger, junior, defensive line; and Brandon Cavender, junior, linebacker.