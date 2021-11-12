Meyer makes Pioneer All Conference first team

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

The Pioneer Conference recently released its All Conference list for volleyball.

Aspen Meyer of Lourdes, a junior, was named to the first team. Other members were Erison Vonderschmidt, senior, Falls City Sacred Heart; Karli Heidemann, junior, Diller-Odell; Rachel Magdanz, senior, Falls City Sacred Heart; Jadyn Hahn, senior, Johnson-Brock; Mad Meyerle, senior, Diller-Odell; and Macy Richardson, junior, Sterling.

Members of the second team were Audrey Sandfort, senior, Johnson-Brock; Ellie Schaardt, senior, Humboldt-Table Rock/Steiner; Madison Wegner, senior, Southern; Lauren Malone, senior, Falls City Sacred Heart; Lauren Harms, sophomore, Sterling; Lilly Swanson, sophomore, Diller-Odell; and Ella Clark, sophomore, Tri County.

Sofia Fulton, a junior from Lourdes, was named to the third team. Other members were Sierra deKoning, senior, Pawnee City; Callie Cooper, junior, Southern; Taylor Frederick, senior, Falls City Sacred Heart; Ashlynn Hartman, senior, Pawnee City; Cameryn Brandt, senior, Friend; and Morgan Stokebrand, senior, Tri County.

Players named to the honorable mention list included Gracie Ragland, senior, Lourdes. Other members were Olivia Nichols, junior, Johnson-Brock; Aly Howe, senior, Humboldt-Table Rock/Steiner; Meagan Sanders, junior, Lewiston; Katelyn Sanders, junior, Lewiston; Emma Frederick, senior, Falls City Sacred Heart; Carley Saathoff, senior, Southern; Logan Maloley, freshman, Pawnee City; Keira Hennerberg, sophomore, Diller-Odell; Vivian Weber, senior, Friend; and Brooke Huetson, senior, Sterling.