Peru State Sports Briefs

Volleyball team wins five-set decision

Peru State captured a 3-2 win over Missouri Valley in home volleyball action on Friday, Oct. 29. Scores of the match were 21-25, 25-18, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-5.

The win improved the Bobcats to 5-26 overall and 3-14 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Kill leaders for PSC were Alexandria Chavarria, 12; Jaddy Duarte, 11; and Ace Swadogo and Michelle Beer, eight each. Cassie Davis had 24 assists and Hannia Rios had 20. Cheyenne Birkle had 29 digs while Alyssa Bock had 16 and Rios had 14. Mattie Nichols had 10.

In other recent action, the Bobcats lost to Central Methodist by scores of 25-21, 25-18 and 25-15 on Oct. 30, and dropped a decision to Grand View by scores of 25-16, 25-11 and 25-8 on Nov. 2.

Women’s basketball racks up 34 point quarter

A 34-point third quarter explosion by the Peru State offense led the Bobcat women’s basketball team to a 79-60 road win over Hastings College on Monday, Nov. 1. Peru State improved to 1-2 on the season with the win and sent Hastings to 2-1 on the young season.

After leading 35-28 in the early third quarter, Peru State expanded its lead to 66-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Hailey Ingram led all scorers with 19 points while Lycia Peevy had 11 and Maddy Duncan and Jescenia Mosely each had 10 points. Peevy had 15 rebounds including four on the offensive glass in posting her second double-double of the season.

In other recent games, the Peru State team lost an exhibition against Missouri Western on Nov. 1 and fell to Doane College, 74-50, at Crete on Nov. 4.

Bobcat men dominate in home opener

The Peru State men’s basketball team dominated in its home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 28, against Spurgeon College, 104-57. Peru State got scoring from players throughout their line up on the way to the win.

Ajantae Hogan was the leading scorer for Peru State. He had 19 points on 8-for-13 shooting including 3-for-5 from three-point range. Troy Houghton and Dedoch Chan had 10 each.

In other recent action, the Bobcats lost an exhibition to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 27, and fell to Morningside on the road, 83-68, on Nov. 1.

Men’s bowling team rolls sixth

Peru State’s men’s bowling team grabbed a sixth place finish at the Oct. 30-31 Jayhawk Collegiate Classic hosted by Baker University at Topeka, Kan. Peru State finished ahead of 13 teams including notable D-1 teams: University of Nebraska, Kansas State University, and Iowa State University.

Creyton Nisly rolled games of 205, 190, 224, 181, 204, and 244 for a total of 1248. Nisly had a six-game average of 208 and finished ninth overall.

John Baeten rolled games of 205, 190, 224, 181, 204, and 244 for a total of 1248 and finished 10th overall.

Peru State women’s bowlers take on Jayhawk Challenge

Peru State finished 1th out of 19 teams at the Jayhawk Collegiate Challenge, hosted by Baker University at Topeka, Kan., on Oct. 30. Peru State knocked down 6470 pins to beat Iowa State, Kansas State, and University of Saint Mary.

Kassidy Haberman led the Bobcat team and finished in the top 30 bowlers. Haberman bowled games of 144, 187, 204, 159, 167, 179 for a six-game average of 173.3. Haberman finished in 29th place at the tournament.

Briefs compiled by Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media.