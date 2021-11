Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City concluded a 5-25 volleyball season with a loss to top seed Norris at the subdistrict tournament. Scores were 25-6, 25-14 an 25-9.

Laney Denniston had six kills and 10 digs while Halle Thompson had six kills and five digs and Katie Schreiter and six kills and seven digs. Casey Smith had nine digs and set for 15 assists.