Lourdes volleyball wraps season

Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

Lourdes wrapped up its 2021-22 volleyball season by going 1-1 in subdistrict action and finishing its campaign with a final record of 18-14.

The Knights opened the subdistrict with a three set win over Omaha Christian Academy. Scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-15.

Aspen Meyer had 17 kills. Sofia Fulton had 22 set assists. Dig leaders were Sofia Barrientos, 12; and Ella Ragland, 10. Elizabeth Heng and Ella Ragland both had two service aces.

The season then concluded in a three set loss to Yutan. Scores were 25-21, 25-23 and 25-18.

Meyer had 18 kills. Kassidy Olson had seven kills. Ella Ragland had three ace serves. Gracie Ragland had two ace serves and 13 digs. Fulton had 12 digs and 30 set assists.