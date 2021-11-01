Knights meet Sutherland challenge in second round

Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

Did the playoffs start on Friday?

It kind of felt that way for the Lourdes football team, which defeated Sutherland, 53-20, in the second round of the Class D1 playoff bracket.

Lourdes survived a season-opening challenge from Falls City Sacred Heart back in August and then demolished the rest of its schedule, including a first round win in the playoffs.

Coach Jon Borer said his Knight players were itching for a challenge. They needed somebody to measure themselves against.

And when the squad began examining film for the Sutherland game, Coach Borer said he saw players smiling. Sutherland was a team with the skill and the ability to challenge the Knights and make them earn success.

That challenge evidenced itself on Friday as the Knights were down twice in the first quarter and once in the second quarter.

Coach Borer said he was proud of the way the team responded. After all, easy wins don’t give you any idea of what you would do when tested.

“Watching film, we knew it would be a physical game,” said Borer. “We prepared the kids and they (Sutherland) punched us in the mouth a little bit.”

Sutherland got the first points of the game on a 32-yard touchdown run and led 8-0.

Lourdes got a 53-yard rush from Blake Miller, but trailed 8-6 after a failed point after try.

A 65-yard scoring run by Sutherland had the visitors back up at 14-6 with one quarter gone.

Lourdes then scored twice, the first on an 11-yard Miller run and the next on a nine-yard Miller to Joe Kearney pass. It was 18-14 in favor of Lourdes.

Sutherland got the lead back on a 33-yard run. It was 20-18.

The Knights answered back again. Beau Lee took a 31-yard pass from Miller, who went right back to Lee for the two-point play.

After a Miller interception, the Knights got one more score before half, a seven-yard run by Miller. It was 32-20.

After half, it was all Lourdes as the Knights posted 21 straight points, the only points scored by either team in the second half.

A Miller to Lee pass for 53 yards to the end zone began the scoring. Caleb Howard added the point after kick. It was 39-20.

A fumble on the ensuing kickoff set up the Knights at the 18-yard line and Miller passed for 18 to the end zone to Kearney. Howard again kicked the point. It was 46-20.

And the final score capped a 49-yard drive with a Miller one-yard run. Howard kicked the point after.

It was 53-20 with 2:50 left in the third. And that ended up being the final score.

Lourdes had 436 yards of total offense, 211 on the ground. Miller passed 17-for-21 for 225 yards and four scores. He ran 19 times for 162 yards and four scores. Other rush leaders were Kearney, 31 and Aidan Aldana, 20.

Lee received for 114 and two scores. Kearney had 86 yards receiving and two scores.

Tackle leaders, each with 15 stops, were Kearney, Miller and Will Funke.

Tanner Drueke impressed for the Sutherland team by running for 236 of the Sailors’ 355 yards of total offense. He had three scores on the game.