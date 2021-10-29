Peru State Sports Briefs

Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

Bellevue tops PSC women's basketball

Bellevue expanded on a one-point halftime lead on the way to a 71-59 win over the Peru State Bobcat women’s basketball team on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Maria Alcantara took a pass from Maddy Duncan to score the first points of the game for Peru State and Hailey Ingram posted a bucket to make the score 4-0, but Bellevue responded with a 9-0 run. The Bobcats kept battling and had a lead at 15-13 after one quarter.

Peru State led 25-20 in the second quarter before Bellevue closed out the half on a 9-3 run.

The Bobcats reclaimed the lead in the third quarter on a Duncan three-point play. Bellevue had runs of 7-0 and 14-6 and led by eight entering the final period.

The lead was down to six at one point, but Bellevue expanded it to double figures and secured the win.

Duncan finished with a game-high 17 points. Lycia Peevy had 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Duncan, Natasha Deal and Libby Baumert had four assists each.

William Penn takes three sets from PSC volley

William Penn University took a three-set decision over the Peru State volleyball team at the Al Wheeler Activity Center on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and, in doing so, improved their record to 17-10 overall and 10-7 in Heart of America Athletic Conference play.

Peru State fell to 4-26 overall and 2-14 in the conference.

Scores from the match were all close at 27-25, 25-23 and 25-21.

Peru State kill leaders were Alexandria Chavarria,13; Jaddy Duarte, kills; and Michelle Beer, eight.

Assist leaders were Cassie Davis, with a game-high 20, and Hannia Rios, 19.

Cheyenne Birkle had a team-high 22 digs while Davis had 13 and Alyssa Bock had 11.

Bobcat runners compete at Mid States

Peru State placed 22nd at the Mid States Classic on Oct. 23 at the Kansas Veterans Home. Male runners competed on an 8K course with the meet host being Southwestern College.

Freshman Gavin Smith was the first Bobcats to cross the finish line in a 160th place time of 31:17.48.

Peru State’s women’s team also recorded a team finish of 22nd at Mid States. The female runners competed on a 5K course. Alyssa Brink was the first Peru State runner to cross with a 120th place time of 23:40.89. Sarah Davis-Kovarik finished second on the Peru State team in a time of 24:44.93.

Park clips Peru State volley

Park University swept the Peru State volleyball team by scores of 25-17, 25-20 and 25-18 on Oct. 25 and, in doing so, improved their season record to 22-2 overall and 15-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.

Jaddy Duarte had seven kills for Peru State while Dawson Sharman had six.

Cassie Davis led the team with 12 assists and Hannia Rios had ten assists.

Cheyenne Birkle had eight digs while Mattie Nichols had seven and Davis had five.

Haley VanLeuvan led the team with four block assists.

Fourth quarter decides Peru State women's opener

Doane College won the fourth quarter by six and topped the Peru State Bobcat women’s basketball team by the same margin, 83-77, in season-opening action on Oct. 23.

Peru State led 19-14 after the first quarter and, following a pair of free throws by Samantha Stewart, were up by six points. The battle remained tight throughout the period and Peru State led by three at the half.

Doane had a four-point lead for a stretch of the third quarter, but the contest was tied going into the final period.

A nine-point run by Doane provided enough boost for the Tigers as they held off Peru State down the stretch to win by six.

Lycia Peevy had a double-double for Peru State with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Four other players in double figures which include Hailey Ingram, 13; Maddy Duncan, 11; McKenzie Shupe 11, and Stewart, 11.

Bobcat FB shut out WIlliam Penn

Peru State scored 21 first half points and took a 28-0 shut out victory over William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa.

The shutout, Peru State’s second straight such victory, improved the team’s record to 6-2.

Joey Dominguez tossed a six-yard touchdown to Dremel Jackson with 10:13 remaining in the first quarter to get the ‘Cats on the board. The two connected on a 31-yard paas at the 2:56 mark of the first quarter and Peru State led 14-0.

Quinton Hawkins rushed for the third touchdown for Peru State on a three-yard run at the 2:11 mark of the second quarter. A six-yard run by Hawkins in the fourth quarter supplied the final touchdown.

Shane McInerney had the point after kicks for Peru State. He was 4-for-4.

In the final stats, Peru State had 302 total yards, 170 coming on the ground. Dominguez passed for 13 completions and 132 yards. Hawkins had 99 yards on 24 rushes. Ki'Jana Owens had 13 rushes and 75 yards.

Kobe Windham led the Bobcat defense with seven tackles, six of them solos.