Pioneers run at CC State meet

Kirt Manion, Cherry Road Media

Members of the Nebraska City boys’ squad represented the Pioneer program at the Nebraska School Activities Association State Cross Country Championships at the Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 22.

Nebraska City placed placed 12th in the team race with 157 points and was just 11points out of 10th. “The boys did not run bad, did not run great, at the one mile marker we were in the 30-40 range and failed to gain from there,” said Coach Ron Schaulis. “We needed a better start and not to run in a pack like we did early.

“It was a great season for a great bunch of guys. I appreciate all the hard work our seniors provided (Hayden Beccard and Sam Musa) these last few years in to getting the program where it is today,” said Coach Schaulis.

Times for the meet were Mason Houghton, 42nd in 18:15; Alex Rico, 18:18; Hayden Beccard, 18:31; Sam Musa, 18:54; Sage Mclaren, 22:36; and Jeremy Polanco, 22:58.

Highlights for this year’s campaign included the team championship at Platteview, a second place finish at Bennington, a conference runnerup, and a B-1 district runnerup.

“The boys will return their top two runners for next year,” said Coach Schaulis. “With the success we had this year, we now know we are capable of even better things next year.”