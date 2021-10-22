Lourdes volleyball wraps regular season

The Lourdes volleyball team wrapped its regular season with triangular wins over Pawnee City and Lewiston.

Scores from the Pawnee City match favored the Knights 25-14, 21-25 and 25-22. Aspen Meyer had 14 kils while Jenna Box had nine. Sofia Fulton had 29 set assists and 10 digs. Gracie Ragland had 13 digs. Service ade wise, Fulton had four while Ella Ragland and Meyer had three each.

Scores from the Lewiston match favored the Knights 25-10 and 25 22. Box had six kills and Meyer had five. Fulton had 14 set assists. Ella Ragland had four digs. Meyer had 11 of the team’s 14 service aces.

Lourdes, 17-13, open play in the Class C2-1 subdistrict at Yutan with a match against Omaha Christian Academy, 24-2, at 6 p.m. Oct. 25. The subdistict championship is 6 p.m. Oct 26.