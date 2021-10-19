Pioneer FB breaks tie, routs Falls City

Nebraska City broke a 28-all tie in the second half and overwhelmed the Falls City Tigers on the way to a 57-28 road victory on Friday, Oct. 15. The win ensured the Pioneers’ second winning season in the last three years.

After forcing a punt by the Tigers on their first possession, the Pioneers went on a 67-yard touchdown drive, most of it coming on a 58-yard scoring run by Bayler Poston. The point after by Eddie Gonzalez made it 7-0 with 8:20 in the first quarter.

Falls City was forced to punt on its next possession, but momentum of the contest shifted when Nebraska City was pinned deep and ended up taking a safety.

The Tigers took the lead on their next possession, taking the ball at the Nebraska City 48 on a free kick and driving it down for a two-yard run and failed two-point conversion attempt. It was 8-7 in favor of the home team with 1:26 left in the first period.

Nebraska City failed to convert a fake punt on its next possession and the Tigers had a short field again, taking the ball at their own 46 and driving down for a score on a 29-yard pass play. The two-point play failed again, but the Tigers led 14-7 with 6:07 left to go in the half.

Nebraska City tied the game with a 45-yard scoring pass from MJ Nelson to Bradon Thompson and the point after kick by Gonzalez tied the game at 14-all.

Falls City turned it over on downs. And Nelson passed the ball to the end zone again on a connection to and long run by Thompson for 64 yards. A Gonzalez kick had the score at 21-14 and that’s how it stood at half.

Nebraska City received the second half kick at its own 30 yard line and went on a 70-yard drive capped by a 46 yard Nelson run. The point after by Gonzalez had Nebraska City up 28-14.

The Tigers rallied to tie, however. A 62-yard drive, capped by a short scoring run made it 28-20. A fumble by Nebraska City on the subsequent kick set the stage for the tie.

A short touchdown plunge and two-point play made the score 28-all with 5:10 left in the third quarter.

It was all Pioneers from there.

Poston handled the next drive all by himself, carrying the ball six times for 55 total yards, the last carry being a three-yard scoring plunge. Gonzalez added the kick. It was 35-28.

A Falls City punt to Nelson at the Nebraska City 12 yard line resulted in an 88-yard touchdown return. Even a mishap on the point after resulted in points as Austin Sterling, the team’s holder, threw the ball to Thompson for two-points. It was 43-28.

Falls City got the ball and attempted to answer with a long pass completion. But Poston, who was defending the receiver, stripped the ball away from the Tiger and then pounced on it to give the Pioneers possession.

Nelson promptly found Thompson with an 89-yard scoring pass and Gonzalez added the point after to make it 50-28.

A Poston five-yard run and Gonzalez kick made the final score 57-28.

Nebraska City finished with 501 yards of total offense. Poston had 199 of the Pioneers’ 245 yards in rushing. Nelson threw for 256 yards with 211 of those being on passes to Thompson.

Falls City was held to 296 total yards with 208 coming in the rush game.

With the win, the Pioneers moved their record to 5-3.