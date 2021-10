Class B-1

Nebraska City Girls’ CC places sixth

Comments by Coach Ron Schaulis

“The girls were short a couple of our top runners due to injuries/illness. Great season for a group of girls that have much potential and are very young as we will return our top four.”

Evie Madison,19th place, 23:06

Izzy Fulton, 20th, 23:16

Malayna Madsen, 24:46

Bayley Allgood, 26:09

Eloise Gay, 29:44

Caroline Gay, 31:54