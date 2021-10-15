Pioneers win state tourney matches

Class B State Tennis action got going on Thursday at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln with the Pioneers earning several victories on the doubles’ side of the slate.

At No. 1 doubles, the Nebraska City combination of Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove won the first round 6-3 and 6-1 against Brownell-Talbot/Concordia. The second round was more of a challenge as Nebraska City dropped the first set, 6-3, against Holdrege but then came back for a 6-4 set to force a tie-breaker. A 10-8 tie breaker win put the Pioneers in the medal rounds.

McCook stopped the Pioneers 6-0 and 6-2 and sent them into the bracket where they were to battle for fifth place on Friday.

At No. 2 doubles, Nebraska City’s Eli McNeely and Anthony Robinson won the first round 6-2 and 6-0 against South Sioux City. The team was eliminated from tourney place in a close loss by scores of 6-4 and 6-4 against McCook.

Representing the Pioneers on the singles’ side were Keno Schuldt, at No. 1. He lost a match to Kearney Catholic. Braydon Thornton, played No. 2 and lost to Ralston.

In other recent action, Nebraska City beat Lincoln Christian, 5-4.

Doubles scores were No. 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, lost 8-3; No. 2, Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely, won 8-6; and No. 3, Braydon Thornton and Nathan Dia, lost 8-4.

Singles scores were No. 1, Caleb Poggemeyer, lost 8-3; No. 2, Connor Causgrove, won 8-2; No. 3, Anthony Robinson, won 8-2; No. 4, Eli McNeely, lost 8-3; No. 5, Keno Schultz, won 8-1; and No. 6, Nathan Dia, won 8-1.