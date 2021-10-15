Pioneer golf plays at state

Nebraska City posted 18-hole rounds of 425 and 419 for 844 to take seventh place in the team standings at the two-day Class B State Tournament at Scottsbluff on Monday and Tuesday.

There were 12 teams in the field with Elkhorn North finishing as the Class B champion with a 677. Other teams were Scottsbluff, 696; Omaha Duchesne, 706; Northwest, 804; York, 824; Bennington, 838; NC, 844; Ogallala, 845; Gering, 856; Norris, 861; Beatrice, 884; and Aurora, 953.

Individually, the Pioneers were led by Ella Welsh, a junior, who carded a low of 94 and a total of 197 and tied for 22nd. Grace McNeely, a sophomore, shot a low round of 103 and a score of 212. Grace Easley, a senior, shot a low round of 103 and a score of 215. Isabella Johnson, a freshman shot rounds of 110 for a 220. And Gabrielle Chance, a senior, shot 254.

The individual tournament champion and runner up were both from Elkhorn North. Julia Karmazin, a sophomore, shot 147. Emily Karmazin, a senior, shot 153.