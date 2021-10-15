Pioneer Conference VB

The Lourdes volleyball team won one of two matches during Pioneer Conference tournament play last week. The team beat Humboldt-Table Rock/Steiner in two sets and fell to Falls City Sacred Heart in three sets. Counting the results of those matches, the Knights' record stood at 15-12. The team will be in action tonight (Tuesday) at Pawnee City for matches against the host team and Lewiston. Pictured is Aspen Meyer of the Knights putting a big swing on the ball during a recent home match.