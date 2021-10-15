Pioneer boys' CC takes second, qualifies for state

Nebraska City’s cross country team entered the district meet at Platteview Country Club boasting a top 10 rating for the first time since 1991. And the Pioneers ran a race that verified that status by posting a runner up finish and earning a position at the Class B State Cross Country meet, which will be contested Friday, Oct. 22, at the Kearney Country Club.

Mason Houghton had the eighth place run for the meet in a time of 17:27.07. Alex Rico joined Houghton in the top 10 with a 10th place run of 17:34. Earning 14th place was Hayden Beccard with a time of 18:09.24. Sabir Musa was 17th with a mark of 18:34.43. Sage Mclaren ran 21:31.19 and Jeremy Polanco ran 22:39.13.

There were 36 runners in the race.

Omaha Skutt was the district champion with and took the top six positions. The championship individual time was 16:50.65.

Leading the Pioneer girls’ cross country team was Evie Madison,19th in 23:06.32; and Izzy Fulton, 20th in 23:16.51. Other runners were Melayna Madsen, 24:46.31; Bayley Allgood, 26:09.05; Eloise Gay, 29:44.35; and Caroline Gay, 31:54.59.

Skutt Catholic won the meet and had the individual champion in a time of 20:04.98. Plattsmouth was second and Platteview was third. Nebraska City was sixth out of seven teams.