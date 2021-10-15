Peru State vollyeball snaps skid

The Peru State volleyball team snapped an eight-match losing streak with a 3-0 result against the Graceland Yellowjackets from Lamoni, Iowa.

Scores from the match were 25-22, 25-17 and 25-15.

With the win, the Bobcats improved to 4-21 overall and 2-9 in Heart of America Conference play.

After trailing by six points in the first set, 13-7, the Bobcats rallied back to tie the score at 19-19. An error by the Yellowjackets and a kill by Alexandra Chavarria off a set from Cassie Davis put the Bobcats in the lead on the way to the set win.

A kill by Michelle Beer and subsequent terminations by Haley VanLeuvan and Davis put the Bobcats up 12-9 in the second set and PSC closed out the set 25-17.

A five-point rally in set three gave Peru State a 7-2 lead and control on the way to the set win and match sweep.

The kill leader for Peru State was Jaddy Duarte with seven. Dawson Sharman had six and Chavarria had five.

Davis had 14 set assists and Cheyenne Birkle had 15 digs.

Follow the Bobcats onlne at https://pscbobcats.com/sports/womens-volleyball.