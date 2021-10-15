Knights score 81 in regular season finale

Lourdes sprinted from the starting gate on Thursday night and didn’t look back on the way to a 61-point win which ensured an undefeated regular season record of 8-0 during action against Humboldt-Table Rock/Steiner.

Fourty-four of the Knights’ 81 points came in the opening stanza of the contest.

Beau Lee got the scoring going on a 47-yard pass from quarterback Blake Miller.

Miller had seven pass completions on the game out of eight attempts and four of the seven throws were for touchdowns. He finished with 143 yards through the air.

Rushing wise, Nolan Beccard led the Knights with eight carries, 123 yards and two touchdwons including a long run of 27 yards. Miller had three scores on seven carries and ran for 76 yards with a long of 25. Joe Kearney had a long run of 24 yards and a total of 34 yards. He also had a score. And Aiden Aldana had 30 yards on five carries.

Lee caught three passes, two for scores, and had 76 yards. Zach Tesarek had two grabs for 54 yards and two scores. Joe Kearney had two catches and a touchdown. Octavio Lopez and Miles Poppleton also had catches.

The tackle leaders were Will Funke, Lopez and Kearney.

Lourdes enters the Class D1 playoff as the No. 4 team in the Nebraska School Activities Assocition wild card standings. After opening the season with a 17-point road win over rival Falls City Sacred Heart (7-1), the Knights have yet to be challenged by any team.

Lourdes has scored 49-plus points in every game. The 81 point total from Thursday was a high water mark on a wave that includes scoring totals of more than 60 on four other occasions.

The Knights’ opening round playoff match up had yet to be announced on Friday morning at the time of this writing. Check the News-Press Facebook page for the match up time, date, opponent and location.