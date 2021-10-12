Knight football dominates JCC

Blake Miller threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Lourdes football team blasted Johnson County Central, 53-6, on Friday, Oct. 8.

Miller got the scoring going with a 13-yard run and added a two-point run. It was 8-0.

Aidan Aldana had the next touchdown, a 10-yard run. After a failed point after kick it was 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Zach Tesarek caught a 37-yard touchdown pass and Miller ran for two to make it 22-0.

The Knights had two additional second quarter scores. Joe Kearney returned a punt for 53 yards and caught a two-point pass. Beau Lee caught a 17-yard scoring pass and Miller ran in for two points to make the score 38-0 at half.

Lee caught a 10-yard third quarter scoring pass from Miller and Caleb Howard added a point after kick. It was 45-0.

Johnson County Central got its only score of the game in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

Vance Wenninger had the last touchdown for the Knights to cap scoring for the game. he rushed n from 65 yards out and Nolan Beccard rushed in the two-point play. The final was 53-6.

Lourdes passed for 185 and rushed for 198 to finish with 383 yards. JCC rushed for 51 and passed for 88 to end with 139 yards.

Miller was 12-of-14 throwing for 185 yards and added 45 yards on three carries. Aldana rushed for 47. Kearney rushed for 35.

Tackle leaders for Lourdes were Miller, Will Funke and Kearney. Funke had three tackles for loss.