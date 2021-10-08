NC tennis secures winning season, league title

Nebraska City guaranteed itself a winning dual record on Tuesday in home tennis action against Omaha Brownell-Talbot at the Steinhart Park tennis courts by taking an 8-1 decision.

On the doubles courts: No 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, won 8-1; No 2, Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely, won 8-6; No 3, Braydon Thornton and Nathan Dia, lost 8-1; and No 4, Zach Achraman and Landon Clark, lost 6-4.

On the singles courts: No 1, Caleb Poggemeyer, won 8-5; No 2, Connor Causgrove, won 8-2; No 3, Anthony Robinson, won 8-6; No 4 , Eli McNeely ,won 8-4; No 5 , Keno Schultz, won 8-2; No 6 , Nathan Dia, won 8-1; No 7, Lucas Nielson, won 6-0; and No 8 , Landon Clark, lost 6-1.

Trailblazer Conference

The Nebraska City boys’ tennis team captured the conference championship in the Trailblazer Conference meet at the Steinhart Park tennis courts on Monday, Oct. 4.

Connor Causgrove and Caleb Poggemeyer beat both Beatrice and Ralston win a conference championship at No. 1 doubles.

Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely also beat Beatrice and Ralston to win the conference title at No. 1 doubles.

At No. 1 singles, Nathan Dia beat Beatrice and Ralston to win the conference crown.

Dia’s wins came against experienced players.

Beatrice Invite

Nebraska City doubles’ teams compiled 4-1 records during action at the Beatrice Invite.

The No. 1 doubles team of Connor Causgrove and Caleb Poggemeyer finished in a tie for first place at the tourney while the No. 2 team of Anthony Robinson and Eli McNeely placed second.