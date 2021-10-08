Knight volley clips J-B, Palmyra

Kirt Manion
Nebraska City News-Press

After absorbing a three-set loss to Auburn on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Lourdes volleyball team battled back with wins over Johnson-Brock and Palmyra on Thursday, Oct. 7, at home.

With the victories, the Knights have won five of their last six matches and enjoyed a winning mark of 14-11.

Scores from the Johnson-Brock match were 25-18, 15-25 and 25-23.

Aspen Meyer had 14 kills and 10 digs while Jenna Box had 10 kills; Kassidy Olson, eight; and Kaitlyn Howard, six. Sofia Fulton had 11 digs and 35 set assists. Gracie Ragland had 10 digs.

Scores from the Palmyra match were 25-16 and 25-23.

Meyer had 11 kills while Fulton had six digs and 20 set assists. Ragland had six digs.

And the team had 10 ace serves.

Jenna Box of the Lourdes volleyball team had 10 kills for the Knights against Johnson-Brock.