Knight volley clips J-B, Palmyra

After absorbing a three-set loss to Auburn on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Lourdes volleyball team battled back with wins over Johnson-Brock and Palmyra on Thursday, Oct. 7, at home.

With the victories, the Knights have won five of their last six matches and enjoyed a winning mark of 14-11.

Scores from the Johnson-Brock match were 25-18, 15-25 and 25-23.

Aspen Meyer had 14 kills and 10 digs while Jenna Box had 10 kills; Kassidy Olson, eight; and Kaitlyn Howard, six. Sofia Fulton had 11 digs and 35 set assists. Gracie Ragland had 10 digs.

Scores from the Palmyra match were 25-16 and 25-23.

Meyer had 11 kills while Fulton had six digs and 20 set assists. Ragland had six digs.

And the team had 10 ace serves.