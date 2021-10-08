Cross Country runs at Trailblazer

Trailblazer cross country action had the Nebraska City runners traveling to Lake Wanahoo at Wahoo where the Pioneers finished as the conference runner up, by just one point, behind Plattsmouth, and the NC girls’ team took fourth place.

The Pioneer boys’ team was led by San Musa. Coach Ron Schaulis said Musa had his best race of the season while winning the bronze medal in a time of 17:39.

Mason Houghton continued his outstanding season with a sixth place medal in 18:16. Alex Rico won an eighth place medal in a time of 18:30, and Hayden Beccard was 10th in 18:40. Also running were Sage Mclaren, 22:40; and Jeremy Polanco, 23:12.

Coach Schaulis said the NC boys’ team continues to improve weekly toward the ultimate goal of making it to the state meet.

“It takes a very talented team to beat us right now, where we have lost only to state rated teams,” said Schaulis. “Those four boys have pushed each other at practice day in and day out all this season.”

Evie Madison’s ninth place medal in a time of 22:34 was tops for the NC girls’ team.

Coach Schaulis said Madison continues to improve weekly on her quest to qualify for state.

Izzy Fulton placed 12th in a time of 23;37. Stella Young ran a time of 24:33, Also running were Bayley Allgood, 25:51; Eloise Gay, 30:37; and Caroline Gay, 31:33.

“I like the direction both teams are heading into districts next week,” said Schaulis.

The NC middle school finished their regular season led by JR Rico who finished the season unbeaten as he won his 7th race of the season in 9:06. Steven Flores ran 11:58. Cayden Miller ran 12:02. Joslyn Crispin finished her season with a fourth place medal in a time of 10:55. Crispin medaled in every meet this season.