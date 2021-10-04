Pioneers sweep CC meet at PLV

The Nebraska City boys’ and girls’ cross country teams won team championships at the Platteview cross country invite on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Pioneer boys were led by meet champion Mason Houghton, who raced past a Platteview competitor in the final 100 meters to get the victory in 18:18. Houghton had never topped the Platteview athlete before.

Alex Rico took the bronze medal for the meet with a race time of 18:31. Sam Musa was fourth in 18:50 and Hayden Beccard took a fifth place medal in 19:08

“These four boys push each other every day and have made each better every week and have not peaked yet,” said Pioneer Coach Ron Schaulis.

Also winning medals were Jeremy Polanco, 11th; and Sage Mclaren, 14th.

The Pioneer girls were led by Evie Madison’s bronze medal finish with a run of 23:42

Izzy Fulton won a 4th place medal with a time of 24:39. Stella Young ran to a 5th place medal in a time of 25:35. Malayna Madsen placed 6th in 25:53. Also winning medals were Eloise Gay, 10th place and Vivian Gay, 11th.

“This course may be the toughest high school race in Nebraska,” said Coach Schaulis. “Outstanding efforts by all. We are to run this same course for districts. Both teams continue to impress and improve weekly.”

Monday’s wins represented the Pioneers’ first sweep of the team titles at Platteview

Turning to middle school action, JR Rico won his record setting 6th consecutive race in a time of 10:00. Coach Schaulis said the race was the first time he has really been pushed this year.

Cayden Miller ran 13:48 and Steven Flores ran 13:55. Joslyn Crispin won her 6th medal of the season with a 8th place medal in 11:54.

The Pioneer teams were also in action at the Syracuse Invite on Friday, Oct. 1.

The NC boys placed fourth in what Coach Schaulis called a deep and talented 16-team event.

“It was the highest place we have achieved there in many years,” Schaulis said, adding that the four top-20 medal performance was a huge step with the team’s goals of conference and districts on the horizon.

Leading the boys was Mason Houghton with an 8th place medal in a time of 17:19. Alex Rico ran a time of 17:40 to capture a 13th place finish. Sabir Musa ran 19th in 18:04 and Hayden Beccard ran 20th in 18:04. Sage Mclaren ran 20:48 while Jeremy Polanco ran 21:01.

The Nebraska City girls’ team placed 6th as a team and were led by Evie Madison with a time of 22:12, which placed 20th. Izzy Fulton was just out of the medals with a 27th place finish in a time of 23:16. Malayna Madsen raced to a time of 23:29. Stella Young ran 23:54. Bayley Allgood ran 25:02, while Vivian Gay ran 26:17. In the JV girls’ race, Eloise Gay ran 28:58, her best race of the year.

Caroline Gay ran 30:15.

The Pioneers had several personal best times.

In middle school action, JR Rico won in a time of 7:13. Cayden Miller ran 9:31. Jayden Bailey ran 9:57 and Steven Flores ran 19:38.

On the girls’ side, Joslyn Crispin had another top 10 medal in a time of 8:29.