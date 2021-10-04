Pioneer softball competes at districts

Nebraska City suffered a 3-1 set back in the opening round of the sub district tournament on Monday, Oct. 4.

Emilee Marth had two singles and a double to lead the NC offense while Sydnee Nickels had a single.

Kendyl Schmitz pitched the loss. She struck out five, walked four and allowed three earned runs on six hits.

Looking back to last week, the Pioneers finished off an 18-win regular season in style with blow out wins over the Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca Rockets and the Auburn Bulldogs.

Offensive leaders for the Pioneers in a 14-1 win over S-D-A were Sydnee Nickels, single and double; Emerson Becker, single and double; Emilee Marth, single, double and triple; Emma Smailys, single; Kendyl Schmitz, single; Emily Breazile, single; and Madi Hoyle, two singles.

Schmitz pitched three strike outs with a walk, one earned run and three hits.

Offensive leaders for the Pioneers win in a 12-0 win over Auburn were Pacie Lee, double; Emma Smailys, single and double; Emily Breazile, single and home run; Emilee Marth, two singles; Sydnee Nickels, single; Emma Cowden, two singles; Kendyl Schmitz, single; and Emerson Becker, two singles.

Schmitz pitched three strike outs with a walk and a hit.