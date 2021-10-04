Pioneer football tops Fairbury, 38-6

Nebraska City roared out of the gate in Friday, Oct. 1, home football action against Fairbury on the way to a 38-6 victory which pushed the Pioneers’ record to 4-2 on the season.

The Pioneers received the opening kickoff and scored immediately as MJ Nelson sprinted 90 yards to the end zone. Eddie Gonzalez added the point after kick. It was 7-0.

Fairbury responded with an eight-play drive that reached Pioneer territory before the home team turned the Jeffs away on downs.

A 23-yard Nelson rush and a 26-yard touchdown run highlighted a 63-yard drive for the Pioneers and a point after kick made the score 14-0 with 5:10 to go in the opening quarter.

Again, Fairbury moved the ball offensively. And, again the Pioneers turned the Jeffs away on downs.

Nebraska City faced 3rd-and-19 on its next offensive possession, but got all that back and more when Poston took a short pass from Nelson and sprinted 68 yards to the end zone. A point after kick had the score at 21-0 with 10:50 left in the second quarter.

The two teams exchanged possessions until the Pioneers recovered a Fairbury fumble at the Jeffs’ 40-yard line.

A block-in-the-back penalty had Nebraska City facing long yardage again. But the Pioneers had another big play up their sleeve as Nelson found Bradon Thompson on a 42-yard touchdown pass. The point after kick made it 28-0.

A defensive stop and punt by Fairbury put Nebraska City at its own 15 when Poston took the ball and rushed 85 yards for a touchdown. It was 35-0.

Fairbury got on the board after the half with a 73-yard drive capped by a short touchdown run. The point after failed and it was 35-6 at the 2:14 mark of the third quarter.

A 45-yard Poston rush got the Pioneers in field goal range and Gonzalez capped a perfect night in the kicking game with a 27-yard field goal. He was 5-of-5 on point afters in the contest.

Looking at the some of the numbers, Poston led the team in rushing with 172 yards and two scores. He caught for 71 yards and a touchdown. Nelson had 143 yards throwing and two scores.

Nebraska City was scheduled to play on Friday night at home against Auburn.