Pioneer football tops Fairbury, 38-6

Kirt Manion
Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City roared out of the gate in Friday, Oct. 1, home football action against Fairbury on the way to a 38-6 victory which pushed the Pioneers’ record to 4-2 on the season.

The Pioneers received the opening kickoff and scored immediately as MJ Nelson sprinted 90 yards to the end zone. Eddie Gonzalez added the point after kick. It was 7-0.

Fairbury responded with an eight-play drive that reached Pioneer territory before the home team turned the Jeffs away on downs.

A 23-yard Nelson rush and a 26-yard touchdown run highlighted a 63-yard drive for the Pioneers and a point after kick made the score 14-0 with 5:10 to go in the opening quarter.

Again, Fairbury moved the ball offensively. And, again the Pioneers turned the Jeffs away on downs.

Nebraska City faced 3rd-and-19 on its next offensive possession, but got all that back and more when Poston took a short pass from Nelson and sprinted 68 yards to the end zone. A point after kick had the score at 21-0 with 10:50 left in the second quarter.

The two teams exchanged possessions until the Pioneers recovered a Fairbury fumble at the Jeffs’ 40-yard line.

A block-in-the-back penalty had Nebraska City facing long yardage again. But the Pioneers had another big play up their sleeve as Nelson found Bradon Thompson on a 42-yard touchdown pass. The point after kick made it 28-0.

A defensive stop and punt by Fairbury put Nebraska City at its own 15 when Poston took the ball and rushed 85 yards for a touchdown. It was 35-0.

Fairbury got on the board after the half with a 73-yard drive capped by a short touchdown run. The point after failed and it was 35-6 at the 2:14 mark of the third quarter.

A 45-yard Poston rush got the Pioneers in field goal range and Gonzalez capped a perfect night in the kicking game with a 27-yard field goal. He was 5-of-5 on point afters in the contest.

Looking at the some of the numbers, Poston led the team in rushing with 172 yards and two scores. He caught for 71 yards and a touchdown. Nelson had 143 yards throwing and two scores.

Nebraska City was scheduled to play on Friday night at home against Auburn.

From left are Eddie Gonzalez, MJ Nelson and Bayler Poston.