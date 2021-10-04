NC golfers take third, make state at districts

Ella Welsh shot a second place score of 90 and Grace McNeely shot a sixth place 97 to lead the Nebraska City girls’ golf team to a top three and state qualifying position during action at the district tournament at Beatrice on Monday, Oct. 4.

The Pioneer team shot 407.

Rounding the individual scores for the Pioneers were Isabelle Johnson, 108; Grace Easley, 112; and

Gabrielle Chance, 135.

Norris finished just one shot ahead of the Pioneers to capture sixth at 406 and Beatrice shot 402 to win the district championship.

Top 10 golfers were Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 87; Ella Welsh, Nebraska City, 90; Madelyn Nielsen, Beatrice, 91; Tia Phaisan, Waverly, 93; Annalise Ptacek, Ashland-Greenwood, 95; Grace McNeely, Nebraska City, 97; Avery Dill, Platteview, 98; Emily Glinsmann, Norris, 100; Alexis Jantzen, Norris, 100; and Delaini Harper, Norris, 102.

The 36-hole Class B state tournament will be hosted at ScottsBluff Country Club, on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 12.

In other recent action, Ella Welsh shot second and led the Pioneer team to a third place finish at the Trailblazer Conference tournament at the Miracle Hills Golf Course. Welsh shot 86 and the Pioneer team shot 413.