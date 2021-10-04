Lourdes wins two of three at JCC
Lourdes won two of three matches at the Johnson County Central volleyball tournament on Saturday at Tecumseh.
Wins came against the host team, 25-12, 20-25 and 25-23 and also against Exeter-Milligan, 28-26, 25-12 and 25-20. The only loss of the day came to Thayer Central, 25-18, 24-26 and 25-18.
Looking back at the Plattsmouth match on Sept. 28, Aspen Meyer had a double-double with 18 kills, 14 digs and five ace serves in a four-set win, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-8.
Other stats from that match were Kaitlyn Howard, six kills; Sofia Barrientos, three ace serves and 10 digs; Gracie Ragland, 11 digs; and Sofia Fulton, nine digs and 27 set assists.
Lourdes, 12-10, was scheduled to play at Auburn on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and then host a triangular against Palmyra and Johnson-Brock on Oct. 7