Knights score 60-plus at Freeman

For the third straight game and fourth in six total contests this season, the Lourdes football team rolled up 60-plus points in a dominating outing at Freeman on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Knights had 50 points at half and ended up beating the Falcons by the final score of 64-6.

Aidan Aldana opened the onslaught with a 64-yard run and Blake Miller’s two-point run had the score at 8-0.

Joe Kearney had an interception return for a touchdown and Miller added scoring runs of one and 10 yards, all of that in the first quarter. It was 29-0.

Kearney ran it in from 12 yards out to get the second quarter scoring going. He then followed with another interception return, this time for 35 yards to the end zone.

Miller threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Beau Lee and the score stood at 50-0.

After half, Miller ran one in from 14 yards out and Vance Wenninger had a 24-yard touchdown run.

Caleb Howard was 7-for-7 on point after kicks for the game.

The Knight offense had 319 yards on 30 plays as opposed to 178 yards on 72 plays for the Falcons.

Defensive leaders for the Knights were Kearney, Will Funke, and Ryan Roberts.

Lourdes, 6-0, and ranked No. 4 in the latest Omaha World Herald Class D1 football poll, has two regular seasons games left on the schedule, both against teams with non-winning records.