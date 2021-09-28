Tennis team beats Crete

The Nebraska City tennis team beat Crete 5-4 and moved their dual record above .500.

On the doubles court:

No 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, won 8-3; No 2, Eli McNeely and Anthony Robinson, won 8-5; and No 3, Nathan Dia and Keno Schultz, lost 8-6.

On the singles court:

No 1, Connor Causgrove, lost 8-0; No 2, Keno Schultz, lost 8-6; No 3, Anthony Robinson, won 8-0; No 4, Caleb Poggemeyer, won 8-5; No 5 Eli McNeely, lost 6-8; and No 6, Nathan Dia, won 8-1.