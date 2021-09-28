Pioneer SB competes at Trailblazer

Nebraska City picked up a win in three games at the Trailblazer Conference softball tournament at Ralston on Saturday.

Four hits resulted in 11 runs for the Pioneers in an easy 11-3 win over the Platteview Trojans in the first of two pool play match ups.

Emma Smailys had a single and a triple to lead Nebraska City. Emerson Becker and Kendyl Schmitz had singles.

Schmitz pitched two strike outs, one walk and allowed four runs, three unearned, on four hits.

Beatrice topped Nebraska City, 9-3, also in pool play. Emily Breazile had a home run and a single. Players with a single were Emilee Marth, Bianca Hoy and Schmitz.

Pitching wise, Schmitz walked two and allowed nine runs, four earned, on 12 hits.

Ralston beat Nebraska City, 12-2, in the Pioneers’ final match up at the tournament. Three Pioneer players accounted for six hits. Becker and Marth had a single and double each. Breazile had two singles.

Schmitz pitched four strike outs, walked five and allowed 12 runs, seven earned, on 14 hits.