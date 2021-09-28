NC football falls at Milford

A 20-point second quarter lead held up for Milford in a 56-28 final score against visiting Nebraska City Pioneer football team on Friday, Sept. 24.

Despite the early deficit, the Pioneers fought back and got to within six points twice before Milford was able to pull away for the win.

First quarter scores for Milford came on runs of 23 and 57 yards. And point after kicks had the score at 14-0. Milford scored again in the second quarter on a short rush and missed the point after kick.

Nebraska City rallied back with a pair of scores.

MJ Nelson ran the ball into end zone from 15 yards out and passed to Chase Brown on a 27-yard score. Eddie Gonzalez point afters had Nebraska City down 20-14.

Milford touchdown runs of 40 and six yards had the score at 34-14 with action in the third quarter.

Nebraska City rallied again.

Nelson ran the ball into the end zone from eight yards out and then found Braden Thompson on a 36 yard touchdown. Gonzalez point afters had the Pioneers down six again at 34-28.

Milford padded its final margin of victory with touchdown runs from 25. 75 and 10 yards.

Looking at the stats, Nelson passed for 18 completions and 209 yards. Thompson caught for 70 yards while Jayden Borns had 61 yards; Brown had 49 and Bayler Poston had 43.

Nebraska City out-passed Milford 234 to 11 yards, but lost the rushing battle, 511-40.

Defensive leaders were Poston, Gavin Bailey, Nelson, Michael Dia, Tristain Kinger, Chris Blum and Andrew Stukenholtz.

With the loss, Nebraska City fell to 3-2 on the season. The team will play at home against Fairbury on Friday, Oct. 1.