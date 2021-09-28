Lourdes football tops Conestoga

The Knight homecoming football game was all LCC on Friday night with Lourdes Central Catholic taking a 66-28 win over Conestoga.

Most of the points came in a high scoring first half.

Blake Miller passed for 20 yards to Joe Kearney and, after a failed point after, the Knights led 6-0.

A three-and-out by the Knight defense gave the ball back to the Knights for a drive ending in a Miller to Beau Lee 25-yard touchdown pass and a Miller to Zach Tesarek point after pass to make it 14-0.

After a Lee interception, the Knights scored on a Miller to Kearney two-yard pass. The point after failed. It was 20-0.

Another defensive three-and-out set up a 48-yard Miller touchdown run, which was followed by a Miller to Aidan Aldana two-point pass. It was 28-0.

Another Conestoga drive ended with a three-and-out. And Lourdes scored on a 41-yard Miller to Octavio Lopez pass. A point after kick and it was 35-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The defense stopped Conestoga and Lourdes scored again as Aldana ran in a 28-yard touchown. A point after kick had it at 42-0.

Conestoga got a highlight and erased the shut out chance with a 64-yard drive which featured a 45-yard pass and an eight-yard touchdown run. It was 42-6.

In response, the Knights posted a pair of scores. Miller found Vance Wenninger on a 34-yard scoring pass and, after a Conetoga fumble, Aldana sprinted 35 yards to the end zone. A point after kick following the Aldana score had it at 55-6.

Conestoga took a safety on its next possession. And then Miller tied a record by throwing his sixth touchdown pass, this one coming on a 40-yard toss to Lee. It was 64-6 at half.

Lourdes got two more points on a Conestoga safety and the Cougars posted three touchdowns to make the final score 66-28.

Miller finished with 218 yards passing and six touchdowns for the game, tying a game record held by Blake’s brother, Hayden.

Miller also rushed for 73. Aldana had 105 yards rushing.

Lee caught for 70 yards and Kearney caught for 54 yards.

Will Funke and Joe Kearney were the top tacklers for Lourdes, 5-0. The Knights play Friday, Oct. 1, at Freeman.