Pioneer SB shuts out Plattsmouth

A seven-run first inning put the Nebraska City softball team in control on the way to an 11-0 victory at Plattsmouth on Thursday.

Four players had two-hit performances for the Pioneers. Emilee Marth went 2-for-4 with a double. Emma Smailys went 2-for-3 while Emerson Becker and Bianca Hoy went 2-for-4.

Kendyl Schmitz hit a double. Emily Breazile, Pacie Lee and Madi Hoyle all had singles.

Schmitz pitched 11 strikeouts against two walks and surrendered just three hits.

Earlier in the week, the Pioneers won 20-6 at Conestoga and cruised at home against Omaha Duchesne, 15-3.

Smailys was an eye-popping 6-of-6 at the plate against Conestoga with two doubles and a triple. Breazile was 4-of-5 with a double while Marth was 4-of-6 with a double and Schmitz was 4-of-4. Gracie Wurtele had a double. Sydnee Nickels had two singles; Emma Cowden, Hoy, Hoyle and Rylee Packet all had singles.

Schmitz pitched eight strikeouts, walked two and allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits.

Hitting leaders for the Pioneers against Duchesne were Marth, two doubles; Smailys, double; Hoyle, double; Breazile, single and double; Nickels, double; Cowden, two singles; Hoy, two singles; Schmitz, two singles; Lee, single, and Wurtele, single.

Schmitz pitched three strikeouts, walked one and allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits.