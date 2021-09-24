NC tennis competes in dual, tourney

The Nebraska City tennis team played a dual against Ralston on Tuesday and played in a tournament at Waverly.

Ralston edged the Pioneers by the final score of 5-4.

On the doubles courts:

No 1, Caleb Poggemeyer and Connor Causgrove, won 8-5; No 2, Eli McNeely and Braydon Thornton, lost 8-4; and No 3, Nathan Dia and Keno Schultz, lost 8-5.

On the singles courts: No 1, Keno Schultz, won 8-2; No 2, Connor Causgrove, won 8-2; No 3, Caleb Poggemeyer, lost 8-2; No 4, Braydon Thornton, lost 8-2; No 5, Eli McNeely, won 8-5; No 6, Abraham Cortez, lost 8-5.

In tournament action, Braydon Thornton and Caleb Poggemeyer got sixth in No. 1 doubles, while Eli McNeely was sixth at No.1 singles and Keno Schultz was seventh at No. 2 singles.