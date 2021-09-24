Lourdes VB competes in triangulars

Tuesday and Thursday triangulars were the order of business for the Lourdes volleyball team as the Knights hosted Lincoln Christian and Diller-Odell on Tuesday, then traveled to play at Falls City against the host and Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca on Thursday.

The Knights took a three-set decision from Lincoln Christian by scores of 20-25, 25-19 and 25-23.

Stat leaders for the Knights were Aspen Meyer, 13 kills; Kaitlyn Howard, seven kills; Gracie Ragland, 12 digs; and Sofia Fulton, seven kills and 26 set assists.

Meyer posted 26 kills in a three-set loss to Diller-Odell. Scores were 25-18; 22-25 and 25-21. Meyer impressed, not only with the kill number, but also with a kill efficiency as she ended up at .564.

Ragland had the lead in digs with 13 and Meyer also made an impact with 12. Fulton had seven digs and 36 set assists.

Thursday action saw the Knights fall to Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca, by scores of 25-11 and 25-13; and Falls City, by scores of 25-22 and 25-21. Both of those squads compete in Class C1 whereas the Knights compete in Class C-2.

Meyer had five kills against S-D-A, while Fulton had 10 digs and Sofia Barrientos and Meyer each had seven digs. Fulton had 12 set assists.