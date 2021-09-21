Pioneer golf takes third at home

Elkhorn North swept the top three individual positions and had the low team score of 342 at the Nebraska City Invite on the Wildwood Golf course on Monday.

Ella Welsh led the host team Pioneers with a fourth place individual finish. She had a low of 45 and an overall score of 95 which helped to propel Nebraska City to a third place 453 behind Elkhorn North and Waverly (419).

Other teams at the event were Ashland Greenwood, 455; Gretna JV, 467; Platteview, 484; and Plattsmouth, 490. Omaha Brownell-Talbot participated but did not have a team score.

Other Pioneer individuals were Grace McNeely, 113; Grace Easley, 122; Isabelle Johnson, 123; Gabby Chance, 129; and Natalie Nelson, 134.