Pioneer FB falls at Platteview

Platteview scored twice in the fourth quarter and held off the Nebraska City football team in a 38-22 final score at Springfield on Friday, Sept. 17.

The Pioneers responded to an early-game field goal by the Trojans with a MJ Nelson 41-yard touchdown run and point after by Eddie Gonzalez. It was 7-3 in favor of the visitors with 11:24 left in the half.

A 46-yard touchdown run and point after kick gave the home team a 10-7 lead at half.

Platteview scored on a pair of short fourth quarter runs and led 24-7 with 5:58 left.

Nebraska City responded with an 18-yard Nelson to Francisco Rodriguez scoring pass and Gonzalez kick and also a Nelson to Bayler Poston 54-yard scoring pass and two point run, by Nelson. It was 31-22 with 1:18 remaining, but that was as close as the Pioneers could get. Nebraska City fell on the final scoreboard 38-22 and suffered its first defeat of the season.

In terms of stats, Nelson passed 10-of-14 for 150 yards on the game and was the team’s second leading rusher behind Poston.

The defense was led by Gavin Bailey, Poston and Braden Thompson.